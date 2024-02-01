Sevilla

Sevilla set to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker on loan, current player close to having contract terminated

Sevilla have been very active during the winter transfer window, with several players having joined in a bid to turn around Quique Sanchez Flores’ side fortunes in the second half of the season.

Lucien Agoume, Hannibal Mejbri and Mateo Mejia have already arrived, and there will another to sign up before the deadline at midnight. Fabrizio Romano has reported that a loan deal has been agreed with Tottenham Hotspur for young striker Alejo Veliz. The Argentine is already in Andalusia for medical tests.

Veliz could well replace Mariano Diaz in the Sevilla squad, as according to Fernando Serrano, the 30-year-old is reportedly in talks to terminate his contract, just five months after he joined the club upon his Real Madrid contract expiring.

Mariano has been struggling with a niggling knee injury over the last few weeks, whilst has frustrated Sevilla boss Quique. It now looks to be that he will be moved on, especially with Veliz close to joining.

Posted by

Tags Alejo Veliz Mariano Diaz Sevilla Tottenham Hotspur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News