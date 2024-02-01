Report: Real Madrid icon to leave club at the end of the season – ‘He knows the situation’

It’s the news that will make nobody at the Santiago Bernabeu happy, but is no longer entirely unexpected. Croatian midfielder Luka Modric is set to leave the club at the end of the season, as things stand.

The 38-year-old is not considering extending his contract for another year, according to Cadena SER, having lost his place in the team this year. Despite injuries in the midfield before the turn of the year, Modric has started just 13 games this season.

This is the first season that Modric has not been a regular in the team since 2018 for a brief spell where he was dropped for Fede Valverde. Manu Carreno reports that Modric ‘knows he will play less’ next season than this time round too, and has no plans to continue.

Yesterday Carlo Ancelotti said that it must be Modric that takes the decision on his future as a legend of the game, while prior reports had claimed that Los Blancos were not planning on offering him a new deal anyway, but also that Modric is now having doubts about a switch to Saudi Arabia. That was his exit route last summer, and there was hope at Real Madrid they might make some money on him, but no offer was forthcoming.