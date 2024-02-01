Real Madrid to earn upwards of €1bn from next season onwards as result of latest sponsorship agreement

On Thursday, Real Madrid teased that a big announcement was coming 24 hours later. Many believed that it could relate to a new signing, possibly Kylian Mbappe, whom they hope to agree terms with over an arrival in the summer. However, as it turns out, it will be a new sponsor: technological giants HP.

The deal will be worth €70m per season to Real Madrid, and HP’s logo will appear on their shirt from the start of the 2024-25 campaign. It means that from this avenue alone, the club will earn in excess of €250m every single season (Adidas €117.6m, Fly Emirates €70m), as per Diario AS.

Not only that, the report states that Real Madrid will now earn upwards of €1bn every year in terms of income. The new Santiago Bernabeu, which can be used to stage sporting events and also music concerts, is a big reason for this, as it will allow the club to generate significant funds going forward.

There’s no doubt that this is a very good time to be associated with Real Madrid. This income will make it easier for the club to sign the best players in the world, which should equate to success across the board for many years to come.