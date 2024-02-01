Real Madrid return to top spot in La Liga as Joselu Mato double sees off Getafe

Real Madrid are back at the summit of the La Liga title, having seen off Getafe at the Coliseum, ending the hosts’ 10-month unbeaten streak at their home stadium in the process.

Carlo Ancelotti opted to make several changes from the side that defeated Las Palmas last weekend, and two of the players to come in were Lucas Vazquez and Joselu Mato. The pair combined for the opener, with the veteran striker heading home a pinpoint cross from right-back Lucas.

During the latter stages of the first half, Antonio Rudiger appeared to pick up a knock after he made a strong challenge on Mason Greenwood. The German international was struggling for the remainder of the first period, and at half time, Carlo Ancelotti opted to replace him, sparking fears of an injury just three days before the Madrid derby.

However, Real Madrid didn’t let this stop them, and in the second period, they doubled their lead. Vinicius Junior played in Joselu, who fired home his second of the evening from the edge of the box.

It remained 2-0 until full time, despite both teams having chances to score. As such, Real Madrid go two points clear of Girona at the top of La Liga, while Getafe remain in 10th.