Real Betis finally agree €10m deal with West Ham United for 27-year-old Spanish midfielder

With Luiz Henrique having been sold by Real Betis earlier this week for a fee reported to be close to €20m, they have been searching for a replacement to arrive before the winter transfer window closes on Thursday.

West Ham United’s Pablo Fornals has been their top target from even before Henrique was sold, and despite having had an offer rejected earlier this month, it now looks to be that they will get their man. Fabrizio Romano has reported that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs, believed to be worth a total of €10m.

🚨🟢 Pablo Fornals to Real Betis, here we go! Verbal agreement reached now with West Ham. Understand deal has been agreed for €6m fixed fee plus €4m add-ons. Betis, ready to complete documents and then deal will be signed. pic.twitter.com/y4wX4E8u02 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

Fornals has been somewhat out of favour at West Ham this season, and he will now return to Spanish football for the first time since leaving Villarreal back in 2019. The 27-year-old will make the trip to Seville for negotiations and medical examinations, with a view to a deal being done before the deadline.

Fornals is an excellent pick-up for Real Betis. Alongside the likes of Isco, Nabil Fekir, Ez Abde and Assane Diao, Manuel Pellegrini has plenty of attacking quality to choose from, and there is still hope that a striker will also arrive before the transfer window closes.