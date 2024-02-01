Real Betis continue business on transfer deadline day by closing in on double striker swoop

Real Betis are proving to be the most active La Liga side on the final day of the winter transfer window. They have agreed a deal with West Ham United to sign Pablo Fornals, and two more players will soon be arriving at the Benito Villamarin before midnight.

With Borja Iglesias having been loaned to Bayer Leverkusen for the rest of the season, Betis have been desperate to recruit a replacement striker. As it turns out, they are set to bring it two, with deals close for Osasuna’s Chimy Avila and former Villarreal marksman Cedric Bakambu.

As per Diario AS, Betis have agreed a deal worth close to €5m for Avila, who has been desperate to join Manuel Pellegrini’s side. Bakambu will arrive from Galatasaray, who were happy to facilitate the 32-year-old’s exit after a distinct lack of playing time this season.

Real Betis now look to be well set to compete across La Liga and the Europa Conference league for the rest of the season, and you wouldn’t back against them improving in the second half of the campaign.