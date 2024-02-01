Premier League side planning late offensive for Getafe forward with €40m release clause

Andoni Iraola is looking to do some late shopping in the January transfer window, and has returned to the city he was living in for the previous three years to do so. Bournemouth have reportedly got in touch with Getafe about Turkey striker Enes Unal.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bournemouth have contacted Getafe, and are being informed about the conditions they we need to meet in order to sign him. Unal, 26, has a €40m release clause, and was set for a move last summer before an anterior cruciate ligament injury ruled him out at the back-end of last season. Villarreal will earn 30% of any sale, due to a clause in his deal to join Los Azulones.

🚨🍒 EXCL: Bournemouth considering move for Getafe striker Enes Ünal, an option being explored.#AFCB informed on potential conditions of the deal. #DeadlineDay 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/EUHalWYym1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

He has only just returned to action this calendar year, playing 197 minutes over five games, as Jose Bordalas eases him back in from his injury off the bench. He does already have two assists in that time though.

Unal was regarded as one of the best strikers in Spain before his injury. A target man capable of both leading the line and scoring goals, over his previous two seasons he scored 35 goals. Given the form of Borja Mayoral, currently joint-top scorer in La Liga, and Unal’s injury, Getafe may be willing to take a decent fee for him.