Predicted XIs Getafe-Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham to return as Real Madrid prepare top spot assault

Real Madrid are looking to return to the top of the table this evening, as they face Getafe 21:00 CEST at the Coliseum this evening. Los Blancos are a point behind Girona, but as they make up their fixture they missed due to the Spanish Supercup, they can go top outright with a win.

Jude Bellingham is the headline return for Real Madrid, after he missed the last match through suspension, a 2-1 win over Las Palmas. He is predicted to start by Marca, in front of Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. Carlo Ancelotti will pick his strongest available line-up, and although he would not confirm who his goalkeeper would be, both of the major Madrid-based papers, Diario AS being the other, feel he will go with Andriy Lunin.

There are no fresh injuries for Real Madrid, who are without Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba. The only difference in the AS prediction is that Luka Modric could start ahead of Kroos.

Getafe are without Mauro Arambarri and Ilaix Moriba, the former through injury, the latter on AFCON duty. Jose Bordalas otherwise has all of his troops available and is set to start with Mason Greenwood and joint-top goalscorer Borja Mayoral.