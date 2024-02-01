Pre-Xavi managerial candidate who Barcelona President Joan Laporta likes has release clause

Barcelona’s managerial hunt for Xavi Hernandez’s successor is set to rumble on for the rest of the season, following his announcement that he will not continue at the club beyond the summer. The number of managers linked to the position is vast and growing, as not only Barcelona but the media work out potential options.

Previous options are of course being doubled back on, and it’s an indication of how much Barcelona are struggling that the suggestion that Frank Rijkaard had been contacted by Laporta was not out of the question.

Cadena SER (via Diario AS) are now reporting that another old preference of Laporta’s has a release clause that could facilitate a move. Following on from links to Hansi Flick, denied by Barcelona, they say that ex-River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has a release clause in his contract just for European teams that would allow him to leave Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, where he recently took a job. That could potentially facilitate a move in the summer.

The Argentine coach was one of the candidates most closely linked with the position before Xavi Hernandez took over, but the timings were never right for him, as he wanted to finish the season with River. He has an almost unparalleled track record in Latin America, but if there is one thing that Barcelona do not have in spades, it is money to pay for their next manager. In all likelihood, they will not spend to bring a manager from another club.

