Paris Saint-Germain truce with Kylian Mbappe to end as Real Madrid look to capitalise

Real Madrid feel they are getting closer and closer to securing the signature of Florentino Perez’s personal target in Kylian Mbappe, who has turned them down on three occasions. Yet optimism is growing in Madrid that they can sign him on a free this summer after his Paris Saint-Germain deal expires.

Mbappe has been some way off Los Blancos’ in terms of salary expectations, but the numbers are likely to be thrashed out with whomever he decides he wants to join. The Parisian side will not break the bank for Mbappe in an effort to blow Real Madrid out of the water.

‘Mbappe, now or never’ reads the headline from Marca, who say that the forward’s truce with PSG is set to end. His current side had asked for his silence for the January transfer window, in order to guarantee stability, and allow negotiations for the Ligue 1 TV deal to continue unfettered.

However with the window closing shortly, Real Madrid feel they are close to Mbappe’s decision, and that it is likely to be in their favour. Mbappe is aware that Los Blancos will not cave on his financial demands, and it is now in his hands.