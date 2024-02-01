Major blow for Real Madrid ahead of Atletico Madrid clash after key midfielder ruled out due to suspension

Real Madrid went to the top of La Liga on Thursday evening after defeating Getafe 2-0 at the Coliseum, but it was far from a perfect evening for Los Blancos. Antonio Rudiger was forced off at half time after suffering a knock during the opening 45 minutes, and it has now been revealed that Aurelien Tchouameni was yellow carded, meaning that he will incur a one-match suspension.

Tchouameni, and fellow countryman Eduardo Camavinga, went into the match knowing that a booking would see them miss the Madrid derby. The latter managed to avoid one, but Tchouameni didn’t. Curiously, he would yellow carded after the full time whistle, as confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti (via Diario AS), presumably for something he said to be the referee.

Losing Tchouameni is a big blow for Real Madrid, considering that they have yet to lose a match this season when he has started. It remains to be seen how much of a miss he is against Atleti.