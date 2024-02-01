La Liga Transfer Tracker: Updates on deadline day for all 20 teams

Here’s where you need to be! We’ll be updating all of the done deals in La Liga for all 20 teams as the January transfer deadline ticks ever closer.

Almeria

Midfielder Arnau Puigmal has joined Elche on loan until the end of the season. If Elche are promoted, they will be obligated to purchase Puigmal, otherwise it will be optional.

Marciano Sanca has joined Alcorcon on loan until the end of the season.

Left-back Sergio Akieme has left the club for Stade Reims in exchange for €6m.

Central defender Kaiky has move on loan to Albacete until the end of the season.

Right-back Houboulang Mendes has been loaned to Mirandes until the end of the season.

Athletic Club

Peru Nolaskoain has joined Eibar on loan until the end of the season.

Barcelona

Barcelona will get 10% of Sergio Akieme’s move to Reims from Almeria, amounting to €600k.

Cadiz

Cadiz have loaned central defender Aiham Ousou until the end of the season from Slavia Prague.

Real Betis forward Juanmi has ended his loan spell with Al-Riyadh in Saudi Arabia to join Cadiz until the end of the season in another loan deal.

Hoffenheim midfielder Diadie Samassekou has joined on loan until the end of the season.

Celta Vigo

Celta have strengthened their survival bid by spending €4.5m on Argentine winger Tadeo Allende from Godoy Cruz. The 24-year-old signs until 2028.

Argentina está en la casa 😈🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/MctU2dM9QN — RC Celta (@RCCelta) January 31, 2024

Getafe

Multiple sources are reporting that Enes Unal has completed a move on loan to Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth. It will come with an obligation to buy the Turkish forward for €16.5m at the end of the season.

Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano has left Getafe on loan to join Almeria, who are replacing the injured Luis Suarez following his second surgery this season.

Granada

Forward Famara Diedhiou has been loaned to Cardiff City until the end of the season. The 31-year-old has two years left on his deal.

Facundo Pellistri’s move from Manchester United has been confirmed, while Bryan Zaragoza’s move to Bayern Munich has gone through.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano tied up a loan deal with Fenerbahce for Miguel Crespo. The 27-year-old joins until the end of the season with no option to buy.

Real Betis

Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique has left the club to join Botafogo in a deal worth €16m, plus €4m in variables.

📣 OFICIAL | El #RealBetis y el @Botafogo acuerdan el traspaso de Luiz Henrique ✍️ ¡Mucha suerte en tu nueva etapa, @luizhenri07! — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) February 1, 2024

Real Madrid

Peter Federico Gonzalez has joined Valencia on loan until the end of the season. Los Che have an option to buy 50% of his rights for €3m at the end of the year.

Real Mallorca

Los Bermellones have terminated the contract of left-back Brian Cufre, who was on loan at New York City. His contract was up at the end of the season, Cufre played 39 games for Mallorca.

Valencia

Ruben Baraja has finally got himself a winger. Peter Federico Gonzalez joins on loan from Real Madrid Castilla, and Valencia can by 50% of his rights for €3m if they like what they see.