Confirmed: Manchester United youngster joins Granada on loan

Granada have finally sealed the signing of Facundo Pellistri on loan from Manchester United, after a week of waiting for the Uruguayan. The 22-year-old joins until the end of the season without an option to buy for Los Nazaries.

After multiple reports confirmed that Granada would allow Bryan Zaragoza to join Bayern Munich ahead of time, for a deal originally arranged for the summer, in exchange for €4.5m, Granada were in the market for a replacement. Pellistri will be that man, spending his third spell in Spain, after two at Alaves, under compatriot Alexander Medina.

It’s far from an easy situation that Pellistri is going into. Zaragoza may be slight, but his boots are the biggest to fill in the Granada side, and Los Nazaries are battling relegation. They must make up a six-point gap to safety, and Pellistri will be competing for a spot with Myrto Uzuni, Antonio Puertas, Jose Callejon and Matias Arezo will not cede their minutes lightly.