Carlo Ancelotti allays injury fears over key defender ahead of Madrid derby – “We have two days to get him back”

Real Madrid may have defeated Getafe 2-0 on Thursday evening to go top of La Liga once again, but it was far from a perfect evening for Los Blancos at the Coliseum. Aurelien Tchouameni picked up a yellow card after the match, meaning that he will miss this weekend’s Madrid derby, and to make matters worse, Antonio Rudiger was forced off at half time following a collision with Mason Greenwood.

Rudiger has been a colossus for Real Madrid this season, and with Tchouameni out, it’s all the more essential that the German defender is available against Atletico Madrid. Fortunately, it looks like he will be fine, as Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed (via Diario AS) that it is only a strong blow that was suffered.

“Rudiger, I think, can recover. We have two days to try to get him back, it’s a big blow to the thigh. He is a warrior.”

Ancelotti also addressed the penalty decision that went against Real Madrid late on, for which he was booked for protesting after the full time whistle. Brahim Diaz appeared to be fouled inside the area, but neither the on-field referee or VAR deemed it to have been a foul.

“I don’t want to talk about this, he gave me a yellow card. We played a good game and we’re top of the table.

“I told him that for me it was a penalty and it wasn’t a card.”

Real Madrid will be desperate for Rudiger to be fit, as Nacho Fernandez would be their only recognised centre-back option if he were to be absent. It could be a nervy few days for those at the club in this regard.