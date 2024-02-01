Big worry for Real Madrid ahead of Atletico Madrid showdown as key defender picks up injury

With Eder Militao and David Alaba both unavailable for the time being after suffering ACL tears, Real Madrid only have two fit centre-backs, that being Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez. However, that could now go down to one.

During the latter stages of the first half against Getafe on Thursday, Rudiger appeared to pick up a knock after he made a strong challenge on Mason Greenwood. The German international was struggling for the remainder of the first period, and at half time, Carlo Ancelotti opted to replace him, with Eduardo Camavinga coming on.

Rudiger just hurt himself with that wreckless challenge man 😭😭😭😭😔 pic.twitter.com/4vlXWBpqrW — ＲＡＳＴＡ ＶＩＮＩ く影栄 (@7Rastas) February 1, 2024

It is a worry for Real Madrid, especially with the Madrid derby against Atleti in just three days’ time. Time will tell whether it is simply a case of Ancelotti not wanting Rudiger to aggravate the issue ahead of a crucial fixture, and Madridistas across the world will certainly be hoping that it is nothing more than this.