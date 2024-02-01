Barcelona will have €40m available in the summer to address glaring problem in first team squad

With Barcelona doing no business at all (aside from confirming Vitor Roque’s arrival) during the winter transfer window, their focus in off-field matters will now turn to the summer. It will be a huge period for the club, as they look to improve the first team squad ahead of the 2024-25 season, for which they will also have a new manager.

Understandably, Barcelona’s top priority for the summer transfer window is to sign a new defensive midfielder. Oriol Romeu has struggled since arriving as Sergio Busquets’ replacement, which has meant that he has barely played over the last few months. However, the lack of a natural pivot as seen a glaring imbalance in the Catalan side’s midfield.

Despite their well-documented money woes, Sport say that Barcelona will have a significant amount of money to spend on a pivot in the summer, believed to be in the region of €35-40m.

The pressure will be on Sporting Director Deco to ensure that he picks the right candidate with these funds. It is absolutely essential that Barcelona get this right over the summer, otherwise they could well be in for another season of struggles.