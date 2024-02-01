Barcelona to call upon two teenagers as attacking options in wake of double injury blow

Barcelona have had rotten luck in terms of injuries over the last few weeks, and that trend has continued this week. Joao Felix suffered an ankle sprain in training, and to make matters worse, Ferran Torres picked up a hamstring injury during the early stages of the victory over Osasuna on Wednesday.

It leaves head coach Xavi Hernandez with Robert Lewandowski, Vitor Roque and Lamine Yamal as his only fit senior forwards for the next few weeks, and as a result, he has been forced to call upon the youngsters to help out.

Marc Guiu has remained in the first team over the last few weeks, and as Sport have reported, highly-rated wingers Unai Hernandez and Dani Rodriguez have been training with Barcelona on Thursday in wake of the injuries suffered by Felix and Torres.

Either player has a good chance of playing some part for Barcelona over the coming weeks, especially as Xavi will be keen to manage Lamine Yamal’s minutes after four consecutive 90+ minute appearances recently.