Barcelona managerial candidate to part ways with club at the end of the season

Barcelona’s rather wide-ranging list of candidates, or at least managers linked with the role, have been dominating the news this week after Xavi Hernandez announced his pending departure. One of the more believable candidates is to be available for free.

The Blaugrana are unlikely to be able to afford a major salary or to buy a manager out of their current deal, meaning those already available have a major advantage. Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick was contacted, as per reports in Germany, but Barcelona have denied this. Flick has always been a favourite of President Joan Laporta since he returned to the helm.

Meanwhile Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is another name that has been suggested. Sporting Director Deco knows him from his playing days, and he is a Jorge Mendes client. He has also been successful in Porto both domestically and in Europe, securing three titles and three Portuguese Cups in his six-and-a-half years there. Currently his side sit third, five points behind Benfica. Judging by their signings on the pitch, the Mendes link could be key.

Conceicao’s contract is up at the end of the season, and Correia da Manha (via MD) are reporting that he will not continue beyond that date. Whether it is a coincidence or not that this news should emerge less than a week after the Barcelona job becomes available, Conceicao coming in for free would make him much more attractive to Barcelona.