Barcelona lose out on Lucas Bergvall as Tottenham Hotspur win race for 17-year-old midfielder

Having looked strong favourites over the last week to sign Lucas Bergvall, Barcelona have now missed out on securing the signature of the highly-rated Swedish teenager, who has opted to join Tottenham Hotspur instead.

The Catalans had an offer for Bergvall accepted by Djurgardens earlier this week, which promoted discussions between the player and Deco. However, Spurs entered the scene with a late offer, which was also accepted, and they also held talks in recent days.

Despite this, Barcelona remained confident of signing Bergvall, but it appears that this confidence was misplaced, as David Ornstein has reported that Spurs have won the race to sign the young midfielder.

Barcelona are sure to be bitterly disappointed at missing out on Bergvall. They pressed hard to sign him, but reportedly, the uncertainly at the club after Xavi Hernandez’s resignation announcement played a significant role in him deciding against a move to Catalonia. Instead, he will head to North London in the summer.

