Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur battle for Lucas Bergvall could come down to birthday

Barcelona have been in hot pursuit of 17-year-old Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall for several months, and their attempts to sign him could be saved by the space of a day. At the last moment, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged offering more money and better conditions for Bergvall, but Barcelona could be saved by a single day.

Spurs are offering Djurgardens a deal rumoured to be between €12-15m, much higher wages, but most importantly according to Sport, immediate minutes for Bergvall. They were willing to make a deal happen now, whereas Barcelona want to wait until June, and share Bergvall’s minutes between the first team and Barca Atletic initially.

However as Bergvall is underage, he cannot make a move until he turns 18 – which happens on the second of February. Hence he cannot move anywhere to the summer, and the attraction of those minutes immediately is slightly less, as he would have a chance to prove himself at either side from the summer.

It could make the difference for Bergvall, and the report goes on to mention that the decision is in the hands of the Swedish player, but Barcelona feel they have done all they can. He and his family returned to London to make a decision yesterday, after spending two days meeting with Deco and seeing Barcelona’s facilities.

Spurs could have a loophole too though. In England, clubs can apply for an extension to get paperwork done for a transfer if they can show an agreement is in place. That would allow them to extend the transfer beyond the deadline and into the second, when he will turn 18.