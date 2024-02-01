Atletico Madrid to welcome back 19-goal striker for Real Madrid showdown following injury recovery

Alvaro Morata has been outstanding so far this season. In 30 appearances across all competitions, he has found the back of the net on 19 occasions, making it his best scoring campaign already since 2020-21, when he scored 20 for Juventus.

Morata has struck up a brilliant partnership with Antoine Griezmann, although neither started against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday. The Frenchman was rested, and took his place on the bench, whereas Morata missed the match altogether after picking up a knock against Valencia last weekend.

This sparked doubts as to whether he would be fit for this weekend’s Madrid derby, but fortunately for Diego Simeone, he will have the 31-year-old at his disposal, as he has recovered from injury, as per Diario AS.

Simeone will have something of a selection headache for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu. Griezmann will undoubtedly start, but Memphis Depay’s recent form could put him slightly ahead of Morata in the race to partner Atletico Madrid’s talisman in attack.