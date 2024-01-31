Xavi Hernandez demands more from Barcelona star after poor performance against Osasuna

Barcelona returned to winning ways on Wednesday evening with a narrow 1-0 victory over Osasuna at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. In their first match since head coach Xavi Hernandez announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the season, it was a victorious moment for the Catalan side.

It was Vitor Roque that proved to be the matchwinner for Barcelona, as he scored his first goal for the club since arriving from Athletico Paranaense earlier this month. Xavi spoke very highly of the Brazilian teenager when he spoke to the media post-match, as per Diario AS.

“Three important points, it was a reaction game and we reacted well, with a goal from Vitor Roque, and a clean sheet.

“Vitor Roque will do very well for the future.”

Xavi also spoke on Robert Lewandowski, whose underwhelming form continued against Osasuna as he produced another poor performance.

“We have talked a lot with Lewandowski this week, he has to give us more goals in the area, he has to be more differential in the area. Forwards need goals.”

Barcelona will now hope that they can go on a positive run over the next few weeks after this victory, starting with the trip to Alaves this weekend.