WATCH: Vitor Roque scores first goal for Barcelona as deadlock broken against Osasuna

Barcelona have huffed and puffed in their pursuit of a breakthrough against Osasuna. Xavi Hernandez’s side have dominated possession without creating many chances, but they have now managed to find the crucial opener at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Vitor Roque was brought on by Xavi on the hour mark as Barcelona searched for that goal, and just a few minutes later, it was he that found the breakthrough, heading home Joao Cancelo’s fine cross from the left. In his sixth appearance, Roque has now managed to score his first goal for the Catalan giants.

Vitor Roque has truly arrived at Barcelona now! 🙌 Just after coming on as a substitute the young Brazilian gets a big goal 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/ceysYMpYyk — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 31, 2024

VITOR ROQUE SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL FOR BARCA 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/JJt6j6BLyL — H (@hazfcb_) January 31, 2024

What a moment for Roque, who has had a difficult start to life at Barcelona, having barely played since arriving from Athletico Paranaense. This moment will give him a huge confidence boost.

Barcelona will now hope that they can see this one out for a big three points, and with Osasuna having now been reduced to 10 men (Unai Garcia has been sent off), their chances of doing so are very high.