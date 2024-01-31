WATCH: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham spotted kicking about with kids in Madrid barrio

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has been praised unanimously for his relaxed demeanour and handling of the pressure since moving to the Spanish capital, as well as his closeness with the fans. It seems every few weeks he appears making a gesture or a scene to endear him to the fans, and once again he is soaking up the adulation kids around the city.

The 20-year-old superstar, whose figure is hung 50-foot high on the side of Madrid buildings, appeared in the neighbourhood of Entrevias, in the south of Madrid, knocking about on a concrete football cage with other kids.

A video shows a flood of children following him as he exited the court too. The presence of a camera crew and the fact the kids he was playing with were all in Adidas gear suggest it was probably for an advert, as does the distance he is being filmed at.

The irony of Real Madrid’s superstar going to a neighbourhood within walking distance of Vallecas to film adverts will not be lost on Rayo Vallecano fans. Entrevias is located on the other side of central Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu, and is one of the more humble areas of the city.