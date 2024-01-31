Vitor Roque scores first goal as Barcelona edge past Osasuna to go eight points off La Liga lead

In their first match since Xavi Hernandez announced that he would be stepping down as head coach at the end of the season, Barcelona have picked up a crucial three points in their bid to stay in the La Liga title race. It was a slender victory for the hosts, as they saw off Osasuna 1-0 at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

It was an evenly matches first half at Montjuic, with both sides unable to create any clear chances. Barcelona dominated possession, as is usually the case, but without any great success. They did suffer a significant blow as Ferran Torres was forced off in the early stages with a muscular injury.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they were able to find the opener in the second half, and it was a great moment for Vitor Roque, who scored his first goal for the club. Joao Cancelo’s excellent cross was headed home by the Brazilian teenager, who had only been on the park for a matter of moments before scoring.

It got better for Barcelona soon after as Unai Garcia was sent off for a second yellow card. Despite this, they were unable to add to their total, but it didn’t matter as it remained 1-0 until full time. It means that the Catalans go eight points behind Girona at the top of the La Liga table.