Tottenham Hotspur could steal 17-year-old midfield talent from Barcelona with late bid

Barcelona looked primed to secure the signature of 17-year-old midfield talent Lucas Bergvall, but the emergence of Tottenham Hotspur with a late bid could see them lose out.

The Blaugrana have been in talks with Bergvall and Djurgardens for months, and appeared to have fought off interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich, Inter, Juventus, Manchester United and more. Reportedly Djurgardens had agreed to a deal with Barcelona for a €7m fee plus €3m in variables, and he was seen in Barcelona with Sporting Director Deco over the last two days discussing a deal.

Nothing has been signed yet though, and Swedish paper Expressen report (as carried by Sport) that Bergvall was also in London over the weekend discussing a potential move to Tottenham. Their bid could see his price tag shoot up to €15m, and much higher wages for the Swedish talent. In addition, they have promised meaningful minutes for Bergvall this season, and also have Dejan Kulusevski as a potential draw, who emerged from the same academy at Brommapojkarna.

Recent reports had said that Xavi Hernandez’s departure has weakened the proposal Barcelona have made, and the comparative stability under Ange Postecoglou is no doubt attractive. It appears it will be between the two sides for his signature, and the Blaugrana must hope their prestige and Deco’s words are enough to convince Bergvall.