Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits different treament for prestige players

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has asked Turkish fans and their compatriot Arda Guler to be patient for his chances, while admitting that he gives veteran options a different treatment than he would to Guler.

The 18-year-old is finally fit after battling injuries for the first six months of his career in Madrid, and is eager to get playing. However he has been restricted to fleeting appearances off the bench, and when he was not brought on against Almeria, was seen throwing his bib down in frustration.

Previously Ancelotti had said that he would not send the likes of Luka Modric out to warm up if he was not going to bring him on. The same does not apply for Guler though.

“I said what I think, nothing more. A young man like Guler if he warms up and doesn’t play, nothing happens; but Modric, at 39 years old (he’s 38), with five Champions League titles and being a legend… I can’t do it. He knows that.”

In general, Ancelotti is happy with Guler’s progress, but asked both the player and the fans for patience in the matter.

“He is progressing well, every day he is physically better, getting used to the intensity of this football. Now he is fine and will have minutes. But, as I said, you have to be patient… (laughs) I understand that there is a lot of pressure on him, because an entire country, Turkey, wants to see him play for Real Madrid, but the boy is 18 years old. His time will come.”

Certainly Ancelotti has been much more open to giving Guler minutes than most 18-year-olds, and with fierce competition for places in his positions, he will have to earn those minutes in training too. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz and Modric are in his way, and with the latter two not getting the minutes they would like, it is no surprise that Guler is not either.