Real Betis targeting move for Leicester City star as deal for Osasuna marksman stagnates

Real Betis have struggled to score goals this season, and with Borja Iglesias having now joined Bayer Leverkusen until the summer, it is crucial that they bring in another striker for the second half of the campaign. Club officials have been working on this, although with just over 24 hours to go until the window closes, they are yet to agree terms with anyone.

Osasuna’s Chimy Avila has been their top target, but talks with Osasuna have stagnated in the last couple of days, which has meant that Betis have begun to consider other targets. According to MD, one of those is Leicester City’s Patson Daka, who has just finished playing at the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia.

Real Betis have contacted Leicester over organising a loan deal, but the clock is ticking in this regard, as they only have until Thursday at midnight to finalise everything. The race is certainly on at Los Verdiblancos.