Pundit believes Lionel Messi should succeed Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona manager

With Xavi Hernandez having announced that he is stepping down as head coach of Barcelona at the end of the season, there has already been plenty of speculation as to who will be his successor.

The likes of Hansi Flick, Imanol Alguacil and Thiago Motta have all been linked with the position, although for the time being, there is unlikely to be much movement as Barcelona intend to take their time in order to select the perfect candidate.

Still, this hasn’t stopped pundits from selecting their favourites foe the job. TalkSPORT’s Danny Murphy certainly has the most rogue suggestion, as he believes that Lionel Messi should return to the club in the summer to become their next manager, as per Caught Offside.

“I’d give it to Messi, the fans are on board straight away. Everything he touches turns to gold. He was put on this earth to do amazing things. It’s not going to stop in management.”

It’s pretty much safe to say that Messi won’t be a candidate to succeed Xavi as he will almost certainly remain at Inter Miami for the next couple of seasons at least. However, should the Argentine go into management at the end of his paying career, there’s no doubt that he could end up as Barcelona manager one day.