Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ‘last dance’ clash hits the rocks

Ageing superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have likely played their last ever competitive match against each other, but the pair were due to take to battle once again on Thursday. Inter Miami and Al-Nassr had arranged a friendly in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, being marketed as ‘The Last Dance’, but the Argentine’s partner has dropped out at the last minute.

Messi’s ex-Barcelona crew complete with Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are in town for the friendly, but MD report that an injury to Cristiano Ronaldo means he will miss the match, as was explained by Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro.

The Saudi Arabian side have already postponed two preseason friendlies with Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang FC earlier this week and this past weekend due to the injury to Ronaldo. The Portuguese could be back next week, when he turns 39 years of age. There will be a lot of rather expensive tickets on sale that just lost a lot of value.