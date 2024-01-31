Karim Benzema misses out on Europe return as time runs out on Al-Ittihad departure

One of the big stories to have emerged during the winter transfer window involved Karim Benzema. According to multiple reports, the French striker had been looking to return to Europe, just six months after taking the decision to leave Real Madrid in favour of joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Benzema has struggled so far this season, and constant media scrutiny forced him towards looking for a move away, which Al-Ittihad were reportedly open to. However, a replacement would have been needed first, and that did not come, as they could not agree terms with Atletico Madrid for Angel Correa.

Lyon had been interested in re-signing Benzema, 15 years after he left the club to join Real Madrid. However, they failed to agree terms, and with the Saudi market now closed until the summer, Benzema won’t be going anywhere, as per Diario AS.

Benzema will be hoping that 2024 is much better than the second half of 2023. He certainly has the quality to turn around his fortunes in the Middle East.