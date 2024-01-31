Granada allow 22-year-old to join Bayern Munich ahead of transfer deadline day

Earlier this month, Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Bryan Zaragoza from Granada. The 22-year-old signed a long-term contract with the German champions, and as part of the deal, he re-joined the Andalusian side until the end of the season, in an effort to help them avoid relegation from La Liga.

However, the situation has now changed. With Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman currently injured, Bayern are short of wingers, and they want to sign Zaragoza now. However, Granada aren’t going to give him up easily, and they have forced the Bundesliga side to re-negotiate in order to get their man now.

It’s now looking that Zaragoza will be heading to Bayern, as El Chiringuito has reported that a new deal has been agreed between the two clubs, meaning that the winger will head to Bavaria on Thursday in order to join up with his new teammates.

🚨 ¡BRYAN ZARAGOZA se marcha YA al BAYERN! 🚨 👉 Este jueves viajará y hará su primer entrenamiento con el conjunto alemán. 📝 @marcosbenito9 pic.twitter.com/Liq09gXZ3v — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 31, 2024

Zaragoza is sure to be a huge miss for Granada, although they are close to signing Facundo Pellestri from Manchester United as his replacement. Still, it remains to be seen whether this development has a huge effect on their ability to avoid relegation.