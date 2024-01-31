Ex-Liverpool coach Rafael Benitez on Jurgen Klopp departure – ‘I know people there, I know how it went’

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has praised Jurgen Klopp for his decision to announce his resignation at the end of the season ahead of time, giving Liverpool time to get a succession plan in place. The German coach revealed he would be leaving at the end of the season following nine years in charge at Anfield, and Benitez says he has the inside track on how it all came about.

“I have an advantage. I know people in Liverpool and also in the club. More or less I know how it happened. I know a little more about how it went internally, and he deserves even more credit for being there, and coming out and announcing it.”

“He has gone and spoken to the club, giving them time to reorganise, which, on the one hand is very German. I only have positive words about Klopp. He is my friend and I have a good relationship with him, he’s done and is doing an enormous job. All I can say about Klopp and Liverpool is positive,” Benitez said, ahead of their match with Girona last weekend.

Klopp has given them time to find a successor, although continuity is not on the cards, after his staff also submitted their resignations. Benitez seemed as if he was hinting at how perhaps Klopp had come round to the idea of leaving Liverpool – the German coach cited exhaustion as the reason.

Image via John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images