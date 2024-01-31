Ex-Celta Vigo captain accused of sexually assaulting team mascot is innocent, say representatives

Former Celta Vigo captain Hugo Mallo has been defended by his agency ‘Leaders’, who claim that he is innocent of sexual assault after the case went public this week. The veteran right-back, who moved to Internacional in Brazil this summer, was accused of sexually assaulting an Espanyol mascot right before a game

The incident occurred in 2019, ahead of match between Celta and Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. The female inside the mascot suit for Espanyol alleges that upon shaking her hand, Mallo also reached inside her suit and touched her breast.

The Provincial Court has asked the matter to be opened again, after initially being archived, and are seeking a 24-month sentence for Mallo. The case will proceed with a court date set for the 11th of July in Barcelona. The agency deny that Mallo did anything wrong.

“First of all, we categorically deny the reported facts. Which is what was already stated before the Court that investigated them, demanding absolute respect for the presumption of innocence,” said their statement, as carried by Marca.

Llamarme loco, pero a mí esto me parece un abrazo normal y corriente

Madre mía la que se va a liar por Hugo mallo pic.twitter.com/b1GZ2oZ0IQ — Rubiales (@TTVrubiales) January 30, 2024

They go on to note that Mallo is testifying to clear up the matter, and has not been arrested. The archived case was re-opened upon appeal from both sides. The alleged victim believes there is evidence to prove Mallo’s guilt, while his lawyers believe there is evidence to prove his innocence, rather than just see the case dropped.

“Both RC Celta and RCD Espanyol, upon activating their respective protocols and after analysing the information received, considered that there was no evidence of what was reported, and no file has been initiated by the RFEF or La Liga either.”

From the video that has become public on social media, it is impossible to tell what exactly happened. Leaders also ask that the presumption of innocence must apply to Mallo, asking the public, and Justice department to respect their client and his family.