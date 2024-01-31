Ex-Barcelona striker casts doubt over impending move for Lucas Bergvall – “It’s maybe a little early”

Lucas Bergvall is closing in on a move to Barcelona. The 17-year-old has been in demand for much of the last few weeks, and it is the Catalans that are firmly in pole position to secure his signature, although Tottenham Hotspur have made a late play to try and win the race.

Upon arriving at Barcelona, Bergvall is expected to be close to the first team setup, which would be a big responsibility for a player so young. Former striker Henrik Larsson believes that it could be premature for his fellow Swede to make the move to the Catalan giants, as per MD.

“It’s a good transition from Djurgardens, but maybe a little early. I don’t know. He must feel the same way, too. I know him well. I don’t follow domestic football very closely and I haven’t seen him play, but I know where he plays and I’ve heard the rumours. It would be nice for him if that happens. Playing and representing Barcelona is among the greatest things you can do as a footballer.”

Bergvall would become only the fourth Swedish player to play for Barcelona if he does join, which does look likely at this stage.