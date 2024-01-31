Doubts creeping in over Barcelona’s pursuit of Swedish starlet, Tottenham Hotspur primed to swoop in

Lucas Bergvall has been one of the most coveted youngsters of 2024 so far. The Swedish midfielder, who is a regular starter for Djurgardens despite only being 17, has been wanted by the likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan and Manchester United. However, it is Barcelona that are in pole position to secure his signature.

The Catalans had an offer accepted by Djurgardens earlier this week, and as such, Bergvall has travelled to hold talks on two occasions already. Despite this, he has yet to give the green light towards finalising a deal, as per MD.

Xavi Hernandez’s announcement that he is leaving Barcelona at the end of the season has cast some doubts in Bergvall’s mind, and to make matters worse, Tottenham Hotspur are primed to swoop in and steal the teenager’s signature. They are offering more money to Bergvall, Djurgardens and they are willing to make him a first team player now.

At this stage, major doubts are creeping in from Barcelona’s side over whether a deal will be done. They will be desperately hoping to finalise things in the next 24 hours, otherwise they could risk missing out.