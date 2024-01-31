Deco confirms Barcelona won’t make signing on final day of winter transfer window

There has been plenty of speculation in the last couple of weeks over whether Barcelona will add to their squad before the winter transfer window closes on Thursday. Their financial situation would be the determining factor, and recent reports have suggested that there would be enough margin for a signing.

However, Sporting Director Deco has now confirmed that Barcelona won’t be bringing anyone in before the deadline. Speaking to DAZN (via Marca) ahead of the match against Osasuna on Wednesday evening, the Portuguese stated that Xavi will be working with what he has for the remainder of the season (and his time at the club).

“The demands of this club make it difficult to find players with the FFP issues that we have. We’ve got a youth academy, we’re getting players back and we’ll fight with what we’ve got. We have quality with what’s in the squad.”

Xavi’s Barcelona squad at the moment is rather bare, especially because of their ongoing injury problems, but despite this, no one else will be coming in.