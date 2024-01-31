Carlo Ancelotti puts the ball in Luka Modric’s court regarding Real Madrid future

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric is once again out of contract at the end of the season, but in contrast to recent seasons, where it was assumed that both parties wanted to continue the deal, that is less clear now. The 38-year-old is no longer first choice in the side for the first time since 2018.

The Croatian turned down a bountiful offer from Saudi Arabia in the summer, and a recent report claimed that he was keen to remain at Real Madrid beyond this season, in part due to doubts about the quality of football in Saudi Arabia.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked whether he wanted Modric to continue the coming season.

“He is a legend of this club and of football. He will have to make the decisions for next season.”

Previously Modric has always maintained that he would rather leave than sit on the bench at Real Madrid. So fat this season he has started just 13 of a possible 41 games this season, only missing two through injury. He has made 24 appearances, scoring once and still providing 6 asssists in just 1,250 minutes.