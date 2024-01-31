Cameroon boss Samuel Eto’o again accused of match-fixing and threatening behaviour

Cameroon FA (Fecafoot) President Samuel Eto’o has again been accused of match-fixing and threatening behaviour, adding to a long list of legal problems he has faced during his time in the role.

In the last two years, Eto’o has been forced to apologise for assaulting an Algerian Youtuber at the World Cup on video in Qatar, and is being sued by his own 21-year-old daughter in Italy. He has also accepted a €1.4m fine in Spain for tax evasion, combined with a 22-month suspended sentence. Now The Athletic report further evidence to the match-fixing scandal he is at the heart of in Cameroon, with a FIFA investigation ongoing. FIFA are also yet to act against Eto’o for his association as an ambassador for 1XBet. Heads of country associations are not permitted any affiliation with betting, and can be handed a ban of up to three years for it.

Former Fecafoot Vice-President Henry Njalla Quan Junior accuses Eto’o of infleuncing referees, including via a phone call at half-time during a game, and fixing matches. One instance saw the referee send off two coaches, three players and give two penalties against one side in a play-off match. The Athletic say they have seen messages and audio recordings to corroborate those claims. Fecafoot have also accused Njalla of match-fixing himself.