Bayern Munich up offer for La Liga winger in last-minute deal

Granada have strengthened well this January in the transfer window, giving Alexander Medina more resources to battle his way out of the relegation zone. However they may have their best talent exit them in the final hours of the transfer window.

Bryan Zaragoza has already agreed a move to Bayern Munich in the summer for a fee of €15m plus €2m in variables. Following an injury to Kingsley Coman, which could keep him out for a number of weeks, the Bavarian giants are keen to speed up the deal with Granada.

Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern are still in talks with Granada trying to get the deal done, and have offered €3m to get it over the line, but thus far Los Nazaries have asked for more money. Bayern have also contacted Ajax’s Steven Bergwijn, should their deal for Zaragoza not come off.

⏳Update: Still no agreement. Negotiations ongoing. Bayern is pushing to find a solution with Granada ✔️ #Zaragoza https://t.co/jKyqmDcK5R — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2024

In the background, Facundo Pellistri has arrived in Granada to complete his loan move from Manchester United. Matteo Moretto reports that the deal is done, and will sign soon. The 22-year-old’s arrival has been in the works for over a week, and while there is no confirmation, it could well be the impetus that Granada need to accept Zaragoza’s departure. Either way, it will be a blow for Granada, as they try to make up the six-point gap to safety.