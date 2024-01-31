Barcelona will not strengthen squad options ahead of next season as Deco plans take shape

Barcelona are keeping their eyes open for a last-minute bargain in the transfer market, but as of now, have no deals in the works to strengthen their squad before the end of the January transfer window. As such, plans are starting to take shape ahead of next season, following the announcement of Xavi Hernandez’s departure.

Sporting Director Deco will likely have a strong hand in the choice of manager, but is first designing rough plans for their summer transfer window. After reports that Deco wants to sell €200m-worth of Barcelona’s stars during the summer, the incoming players are likely to be much more modest.

Sport say that the progression of their young talents from La Masia, the likes of Hector Fort, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Guiu, Marc Casado and Lamine Yamal will be given priority. Barcelona will not sign players that threaten their progression, and will avoid bringing in more senior professionals to occupy squad roles at all costs. The only signings made are intended to be starters, who can make a difference. Meanwhile from here until the end of the season, the above mentioned youngsters, along with Pau Prim and Marc Bernal, will be closely observed to see how they progress.

There are several factors at play in their strategy. Firstly, there is a good chance that they do not have a choice financially over whether to use the youngsters or not. Secondly the squad demands of the modern game mean that those players beyond the starting XI are often called upon to perform key roles throughout the season due to injuries. In Xavi’s first season he made a point of saying they needed two quality options in each position, and this season that has taken its toll, with the likes of Cubarsi, Fort, Lamine Yamal and Guiu called upon probably before Barcelona would have wanted to use them.