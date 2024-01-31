Barcelona to continue pursuing La Liga midfielder in spite of Xavi Hernandez departure

Barcelona will not give up on trying to sign Girona captain Aleix Garcia, but he will at least see out their historic season in the North of Catalonia.

Garcia was heavily linked with Barcelona earlier in the month following an impressive 18 months back in La Liga, directing matters for the league leaders this season. Before the two sides met in December, Garcia also admitted he would love to play for the Blaugrana.

However Barcelona do not have the money to sign him. In spite of Xavi Hernandez’s exit though, the intentions have not changed with Garcia, and MD report that they will go after him again in the summer. Their proposal is likely to be a player plus cash offer, with the likes of Oriol Romeu (signed from Girona), Eric Garcia and/or Pablo Torre (both on loan at Girona) potential bargaining chips for Barcelona.

It seems unlikely that Barcelona would have made a firm decision to sign anyone in the summer, even if they continue to like the Catalan orchestrator. The unknown factor of who will be the new manager will also weigh heavily on the matter, as they might have different demands for the few resources Barcelona will be able to dedicate to improving their squad.