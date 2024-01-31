Barcelona to be without key forward for Champions League clash with Napoli following hamstring injury diagnosis

Barcelona have had rotten luck with injuries over the last few weeks, and that continued during their narrow victory over Osasuna on Wednesday evening. Just minutes into that match, Ferran Torres was forced off after pulling up with a suspected muscular injury.

Torres has been in fine form for the Catalan giants this season, and with him leaving the field of play in tears, it sparked fears that he would be out of action for a significant period of time. This has turned out to be the case, with MD reporting that the 23-year-old is expected to be out of action for a month with a hamstring injury.

🚨 INJURY NEWS | Tests carried out have revealed that first team player Ferran Torres has a right hamstring injury. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/9fejASBX4b — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2024

That would mean that Torres would miss the Champions League last 16 first leg tie with Napoli next month, as well as La Liga fixtures against Alaves, Granada, Celta Vigo and Getafe.

Torres’ injury means that Barcelona only have three fit attackers at the moment (Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Vitor Roque). It has certainly been desperate luck for head coach Xavi Hernandez.