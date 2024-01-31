Barcelona sources deny report that German coach is a candidate to succeed Xavi Hernandez

Since Xavi Hernandez announced on Saturday evening that he would be stepping down as Barcelona head coach at the end of the season, there has been numerous reports of possible successors for the 44-year-old.

Barcelona are in no rush to appoint anyone, as Xavi won’t be leaving for another four months. Still, that hasn’t stopped claims that meetings have already taken place with coaches, with the latest claim coming from Christian Falk that Joan Laporta instructed Sporting Director to notify former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick that he is on their shortlist.

However, MD say that Barcelona sources have since denied that this has been the case. They say that no contact has taken place between Flick and anyone at the club.

Barcelona bosses will be fully aware that they need to get this appointment right. The club is at a dangerous crossroads, and the wrong manager could undo the hard work that Xavi has set in stone over the last two years.