Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez interested in Premier League job

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is set to leave the club at the end of the season, citing the crippling pressure and distorted Barcelona environment as reasons for his departure. While he did not rule out returning in the future, he may well do so more experienced.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Xavi was not planning on retiring from management, and already Saudi Arabia have made it known to him that the Middle East is an option for him. Now Diario AS report that Xavi’s intentions are to continue coaching in Europe.

Xavi has ruled out a return to Qatar, and during a dinner with Sergio Busquets and their families in December, his former captain asked Xavi if he would be interested in taking over at Inter Miami, where ex-teammates Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are currently in action. Xavi explained that he was intending on continuing his career in Europe, although another side in Spain is ruled out.

His plan is to take a sabbatical, and spend time with his family in Barcelona, raising them as Culers. However from the following summer, he will look for a new job, although the right offer might tempt him back earlier. His priority is the Premier League, but he is also interested in jobs in the Bundesliga and Serie A.

Part of this will depend on how much his stock has fallen of course. Xavi has been severely criticised for Barcelona’s drop-off this season, and there is no doubt that throughout his time, convincing performances have come in fits and bursts, rather than consistently. That said, inspiring Barcelona to the title last season was no mean feat.