Barcelona injury woes continue as forward forced off with muscular injury minutes into Osasuna clash

Barcelona’s injury problems of late have been remarkably bad. Going into the match with Osasuna on Wednesday evening, they had eight players (Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso, Joao Felix, Raphinha and Sergi Robert) unavailable due to injury, and unfortunately, that list has now been added to.

Just three minutes into the match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Ferran Torres fell to the turf after appearing to suffer a muscular injury. He would be forced off with the problem, leaving the pitch in tears as he was replaced by Fermin Lopez.

Having already lost Felix to injury this week, it is a bitter blow for Barcelona, especially when considering that Vitor Roque is yet to get up to speed after arriving from Athletico Paranaense earlier this month.

Medical tests are sure to be done in the next 24 hours to determine the severity of the issue, but Barcelona will be desperately hoping for good news.

