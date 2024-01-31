Atletico Madrid confirm signing of Valencia defender as Los Che miss out on €4m

Atletico Madrid have confirmed their third signing of the January transfer window, with Gabriel Paulista joining from Valencia on a free.

Los Rojiblancos discarded the signing of Moise Kean from Juventus on loan, some say due to a failed medical, but it cannot hurt that Angel Correa’s move to Saudi Arabia has been called off. Part of that money will go towards reinforcing Diego Simeone’s three-man defence.

After an injury to Cesar Azpilicueta and the loan departure of Caglar Soyuncu has led Atletico to move for the Brazilian. Valencia were all set to accept a €3.8m offer from Besiktas, but the interest from Atletico changed Gabriel’s mind at the last minute, as per Relevo. Now Los Che will merely save the rest of the €1.2m salary he was due this season, which Atletico will pay.

🚨🇧🇷 There is no optional year included in Gabriel Paulista's contract with Atlético Madrid. However, it's clear that the parties will sit down to discuss it and see if they will continue together.

Valencia did not want to face paying a new deal for the 33-year-old this summer, who was out of contract. His exit has caused no shortage of sadness at Mestalla, including in the dressing room. Spending six-and-a-half years on the East Coast, playing 220 times, Gabriel was one of their leaders and father figure to the young Valencia squad, often proving the most vocal in training and games.

His deal will run until the end of the season, but immediately will be just three games away from lifting the Copa del Rey, five years after doing so with Valencia. It will also mark his return to European competition. Ruben Baraja is not entirely happy about losing Gabriel, who has played 18 times this season, but the economic situation at Los Che took precedent.