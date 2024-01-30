Xavi’s advice to Barcelona successor – ‘I’d say enjoy it, but it’s impossible, it’ll happen to them too’

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has called for unity following his announcement that he will no longer be at the club next season, but painted a concerning picture for the future. His view was that there was little chance of his successor surviving any length of time in the job.

On Saturday Xavi had told the press that the job was ‘cruel’ and ‘unpleasant’, citing the pressure and the constant criticism. He said it was having a negative impact on his health. In the prior press conference, he had commented that Barcelona‘s big problem was that it did not value the work of its players and managers, giving Ernesto Valverde, Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola as examples.

Asked what advice he would give to the next person in the job, Xavi’s response did make it sound like an appealing job. The question was what could his successor do to avoid what has happened to him, Valverde, Luis Enrique and Guardiola.

“It’s going to happen to them, this is the problem. My advice is for him to be natural and not let himself be influenced, I almost managed it. My dream was to coach Barcelona and win and it has been achieved. I have a clear conscience that I have done the best for the club. I’m proud of the work, and I’ve been a man of the club, I always will be.”

“My advice would be to enjoy it, but it’s impossible.”

Xavi had said earlier in the press conference that he felt he could do no right in front of the eyes of the press.

“When I appear here in front of the press, I said what I thought. When I said that we were under construction you killed me. I also said that we do not have the Barca of 2010. I have the feeling that they are not going to buy anything that I say, not even winning LaLiga with 12 points.”

“I don’t think it was an accurate reflection of the story. It’s a matter of environment, of the club and of demands and of myself.”

Xavi: "I have always prioritized the club above myself. I don't make excuses, I have adapted to the circumstances and I have tried to do it as best as possible." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 30, 2024

The cruel comment was also thrown back to him, and he was asked how somebody that loves Barcelona as much as him could get to that point.

“That’s how I feel. It’s like that. They make you feel that you’re not good enough every day. Speaking with Pep he already told me that. I saw Luis Enrique suffer. We have to reflect. We have a problem with the demands of this position. It seems like you’re risking your life in every moment. That’s why I say it’s cruel, it’s not enjoyable.”