Villarreal to miss out on primary attacking target as Marseille block move late on

With Yeremy Pino having suffered an ACL injury earlier in the season, Villarreal have been left one player short in terms of their options on the right wing. Ilias Akhomach has operated there for the last few months, but club officials have been keen to bring in another player before the winter transfer window closes later this week.

Their top target has been Ismaila Sarr, who has not been a regular starter at Marseille this season. The Senegalese would provide much needed pace to Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side, although as it turns out, he won’t be making the move to Castellon, this month at least.

As per Relevo, Marseille have decided against letting Sarr leave to Villarreal. The French side only want to allow him to leave on a permanent basis, whereas a loan deal was being offered by the Yellow Submarine.

For now, Villarreal will have to look elsewhere. They are hoping for a market opportunity, although there’s no guarantee that one arises.