Valencia manager Ruben Baraja confirms Real Madrid signing and sends message to owner Peter Lim

Valencia manager Ruben Baraja has confirmed the signing of Peter Federico Gonzalez from Real Madrid on a loan deal the end of the season. The Castilla winger, who has been a rotational option for Raul Gonzalez this year, has been heavily linked with Los Che for some time, and they have finally got the green light to do the deal after the €3m sale of Koba Koindredi to Estoril.

Baraja spoke openly about Gonzalez, who is believed to be available to buy permanently at the end of the season in an option to buy 50% of his rights for €3m.

“He is a very hungry young player with a lot of ambition. It is true that after making his debut he did not find a place in the first team. He comes to help, to contribute and to add resources in a position in which we were left short in the last market,” Baraja explained.

Valencia have been relying on Sergi Canos, Fran Perez and Diego Lopez as their wide options thus far, and Gonzalez should add depth and physicality to their game.

Baraja also asked owner Peter Lim to step up and show some ambition, as he approaches a year in the Valencia job. His lack of investment has been fiercely criticised, and Baraja will be lucky to see that happen.

“You have to have a project, a path to follow, and the owner has to be on the same lines and with the ambition to improve the team and grow each season so that Valencia can be among the best.”

He went on to ask Valencia to “think big” and wants “to return Valencia to the positions where it deserves to be, and this is not from one day to the next, but part of a process,” he told Movistar+, as covered by Relevo.